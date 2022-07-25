Annabelle Sieja, 93 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Chandra Ery and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann celebrating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
