Keith Moser

Keith Allen Moser, 75, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1947, in Ladysmith, to Gilbert and Irma Moser.
He loved to fish, hunt, watch movies, collect military memorabilia, sightsee and travel. Keith was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a helicopter mechanic in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include two sons, Levi (Veronica) Moser of Hubert, N.C., and Robert (Danielle) Kruppe of Eldridge, Iowa; two daughters, Keesha (David) Cicha of Glen Flora and Holly (Wayne) Parker of Ladysmith; six grandchildren and one brother, Kenneth (Mary) Moser of Ladysmith.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Irma and a brother, Richard Moser.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. An hour of memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4-5 p.m.
