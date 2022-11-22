Marie Wehrmeister

Marie Ann Wehrmeister, age 64, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Marie was born March 15, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., to Vincent and Lillian Llanes. She was the youngest of nine children.
In 1986, Marie met Paul Wehrmeister, Sr., and they married on Nov. 22. Together they shared three children. They only recently ended the marriage, but remained close and Paul looked after her in her final days. In 1991, they moved their family to Wisconsin.
In 2003, Marie received her associates degree from WITC. She loved spoiling her grandchildren at holidays. She also enjoyed adult coloring books and crosswords. Marie was in love with Chuck Norris and enjoyed watching Walker Texas Ranger as well as any crime and investigation shows.
The family would like to thank Marshfield Clinic Health System Hospice Services-Rice Lake for the excellent care and assistance.
She is survived by her companion, Paul Wehrmeister, Sr.; children, Jamie Llanes (Jason), Jillian Medina-Fenner (Nicholas), Nicolas (Cynthia) Wehrmeister and Krystal Wehrmeister (Walter); 17 grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Groh and Lois Heermans; and her loyal cat, Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Wehrmeister, Jr.; parents; sisters, Marsha Krieger and Roberta Bautista; and brothers, Henry “Richie” Bautista, James “Jimmy” Bautista, Vincent “Sonny” Llanes and Raymond Llanes.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Fish House at Altoona City Park, 418 9th St W, Altoona, WI 54720.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
