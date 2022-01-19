Bernice Irene Lebal passed away peacefully at Ladysmith Care and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Bernice was born on Sept. 12, 1927, in Ladysmith, to Ludwic Oscar and Goldie Marie (Mittenmeyer) Johnson. She was their only child.
After graduating from Hawkins High School she married Frederick Raymond "Fritz" Lebal on Oct. 12, 1946. They raised their family and farmed in Price County near Kennan for 25 years. Blessed with abundant energy, Bernice also served as town clerk, worked as the janitor and cook for the Four Corners Elementary School, and clerked in Kraemer's General Store in Hawkins. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Kennan.
Following her husband's death Bernice moved to Ladysmith. At the Ladysmith yarn factory she oversaw quality control and served as a union representative. She then worked at the Holiday Gas Station and the Flambeau Pharmacy. Even in "retirement," she managed the Greenwood Senior Apartment, where she lived for 20 years. Bernice was a take-charge, generous, gregarious person. She loved dancing and socializing. She visited area casinos and was a frequent winner. In later years she enjoyed playing bingo and dominos, reading, watching Packer games, and chatting with friends.
Being confined to her room for the past two years because of COVID was devastating for Bernice. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith, and the family appreciates the many visits Deacon Doug made to comfort her. The kind care she received from the nursing home staff is also greatly appreciated.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Beatrice) of Merrill and daughter, Susan of Eugene, Ore.
A private family service will take place later this year.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.