Dean Robert Todd Pake was born on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 and passed away peacefully in his parents arms on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, 125 W. Arthur Ave, Bruce, WI 54819. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.