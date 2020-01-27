Dean Robert Todd Pake was born on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 and passed away peacefully in his parents arms on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Dean was the son of Nicholas and Kiley Pake of Bruce.
He is survived by one sibling, Samuel.
His paternal grandparents are Todd and Caroline Pake of Conrath. His maternal grandparents are Victor and Lisa Harper of Tomahawk.
Even though his time on Earth was brief, Dean filled his parent's and family's lives with an immense amount of love.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Bruce. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.
