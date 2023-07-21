Janice Weatherhead

Janice (Clark) Weatherhead, 82, of Meteor, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Those who knew her felt that she had never gotten over losing her beloved husband Robert Weatherhead seven years prior and suffered with dementia. They are dancing again with Jesus.
Janice was born on March 15, 1941, to Roy and Dorothy (Smith) Clark in Sawyer County. After Janice attended Birchwood Public School, she married Alfred Trepanier and had three children, Alfred (Mary) Trepanier, Jr., Dorothy Crust and Kathleen (Rocke) Baker. She worked in restaurants and hotels as she was an excellent cook, and was proud of her years in the Meteor Fire Tower as a "lookout."
She joined with Robert (Bob) Weatherhead and together welcomed Susan (James) Schieffer as the little one who completed the family and they bought the farm "Highview Farms" in Meteor and set to raising their family. These were the happiest days of her life and she set to teaching about nature, manners and the three R's to her brood and brought them to the Meteor Bible Church faithfully. She was very proud that her Grandma Rosa Smith had donated the land and helped recruit the preacher for Meteor Bible Church. They later attended the Hayward Wesleyan Church and spent several years enjoying services there.
She manhandled the dairy cattle and later the beef cattle and was a true partner in all the work that the farm required including Bob's AI cattle business. She kept books and even bravely tried working the business books on a computer for a very brief time as she felt that the machine was really only good for the occasional game of solitaire, and switched back to the more reliable paper method.
Jan and Bob enjoyed chili feeds with music in the shed to celebrate life milestones such as paying off the farm. Involved in the township business and supporting Bob as the road boss meant their kitchen was often an early morning coffee shop for neighbors, family, and business on any given day. Her hands were rarely idle as she knitted, crocheted, and beautiful embroidery projects were almost always next to her except when she was cooking and baking.
Janice Weatherhead was preceded by the love of her life, Bob Weatherhead, who was "perfect for her;" Mother, Dorothy (Smith) Clark; Father, Roy Clark; brothers, Vernon and Duane Clark and her grandparents.
She is survived by sister Jean Wicker, brother John (Lynne) Clark, SIL Shirley, daughters Susan (James) Schieffer, Granddaughters Marie and Katrine, and Kathleen (Rocke) Baker, Grandchildren Amber, Kitty, and Cody. Dorothy Crust, Grandchildren Layla, Robert, and Mary. Son Alfred (Mary) Trepanier with four Grandchildren Amanda, Erica, Josh, and Melissa. Ruth Ann (Harry) Moberg Granddaughter Lori, and Pete Weatherhead. There were approximately 36 Great Grandkids and 1 newly arrived Great-great Grandchild. Numerous in-laws and out-laws, and adopted others, nieces and nephews, cousins and strays she claimed as family were included in her life lessons and love.
At her request, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Birchwood Public School for "Book Buddy" that she felt strongly about and she was an avid reader. Thanks to "Water's Edge Assisted Living" in Hayward WI, "Our House" to include "Elaine" a special friend in her last months, Rice Lake WI, "Marshfield Emergency Department", Rice Lake WI, and "Hospice of Marshfield Clinic" Rice Lake.
