Alexander “Alex” Sieja was born on February 27, 1930, in Weyerhaeuser, Wis., and was a lifelong Weyerhaeuser resident. Alex passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. His wisdom and humor will be sincerely missed.
Mass and Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.
Alex married Christina (Tina) Walicki on August 29, 1953. He is survived by his wife Christina, daughter Donna Murphy (John Dougherty), son Alan (Lorelei) Sieja, daughter Joanne (Richard) Heitkemper, grandchildren Shannon (Murphy) Ness, Tamara (Sieja) Richardson, Daniel (Rachel) Sieja, Annika Sieja, Krysta Sieja, sister Lillian (James) Lenz and sister-in-law Annabelle (Benedict) Sieja and 9 great grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends . He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Appalonia (Rozak) Sieja, brother Benedict Sieja, sister Theodora (Tess) Weyek, grandson Adam Sieja, and nephew John Sieja.
Alex farmed the family farm and worked as an electronics technician in the music and sound service industry. He taught himself to repair electric organs. He worked for Allis Chalmers for a few years before marrying Tina. Alex loved hunting and golf, woodworking (especially cabinetry), working on anything mechanical, driving school bus in Weyerhaeuser, and writing computer programs. He was always tinkering and never found a new product that he couldn’t make into something better. At the age of eighty-five, Alex decided to buy his very own mini-backhoe with blade. He loved playing with his life-sized toys or sharing a beer while watching his favorite Green Bay Packers.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
