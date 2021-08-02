Dana Woebbeking

Dana Lee Woebbeking, age 66, went home to her Lord Jesus on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born to Raymond and Doris (Dutkiewicz) Woebbeking on July 16, 1955 in Ladysmith.
She attended Conrath Elementary, Flambeau High School and Mt. Senario College graduating in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in music. She served for a year in Nebraska as a music teacher before returning to Ladysmith for job opportunities. She worked at a number of places in Ladysmith before retiring from Rockwell Automation after many years.
Dana loved music. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She was multitalented playing the church organ, piano, flute, clarinet and saxophone. She sang with the church choir and the Community Singers of Ladysmith. She loved to bake and cook, making cookies and sending them to her nieces and nephews in college. She enjoyed making hot dishes and serving people at church functions.
She is survived by her parents, Ray and Doris Woebbeking; her sister, Joan (Brian) Atkinson; her brothers, Paul (Debra) Woebbeking, Mark (Sandra) Woebbeking and Kevin (Charmain) Woebbeking; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.
Her memorial service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church (she was a life-long member of her church) at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, with a time of visitation at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the service at the cemetery in the Fellowship Hall at church.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that memorials in Dana’s honor be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Special heart felt thanks to the awesome nurses and staff in CCU and sixth floor of Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. They treated her with utmost care and respect and were so kind to her family visiting Dana. Thank you.
“We do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep or to grieve like the rest of men who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again, and we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him.” 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-14
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
