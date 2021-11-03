Nancy Gordon

Nancy Engelsman Gordon, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, unexpectedly at her home in Bruce. Nancy will be cremated in Ladysmith and ashes sent to Forest Lawn Cemetery in Park Forest, Ill., where she will join her husband, William. No services will be held in Wisconsin. A small service will be performed at the burial followed by a celebration meal at a restaurant in Westmont, Ill. Dates have not yet been determined.