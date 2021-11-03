Nancy Gordon

Nancy Engelsman Gordon, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, unexpectedly at her home in Bruce.
Nancy Marie was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 5, 1936, to her parents Joseph Anton and Marie H. (Ruda) Bizek.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, Ray V. Gordon and William D. Engelsman. She was mother to Debbie (Steve) Cavin, Diane L., William J. (Cindy) and Brian D. Engelsman; loving grandmother of Michael Milton, Colleen (Ryan) Simeone, Donelle Engelsman, Carissa (Dustin) Earley and William J. Engelsman Jr. and great-grandmother of Lily Simeone, Dustin Jr. and Ella Earley.
She is survived by her siblings, Joanne Street, Catherine Bizek, and Joseph (Angelia) Bizek.
Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the central hub to her extended family and lived to cook for all. She was always bringing family together around a table for a meal.
Nancy enjoyed her friends through community-based singers and the Red Hats Club. She was an active member of the Grace Bible Church in Bruce. Above all, she loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy will be cremated in Ladysmith and ashes sent to Forest Lawn Cemetery in Park Forest, Ill., where she will join her husband, William. No services will be held in Wisconsin. A small service will be performed at the burial followed by a celebration meal at a restaurant in Westmont, Ill. Dates have not yet been determined.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented