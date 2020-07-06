Edward Gauter

“And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker,” So, God made a farmer…”
Edward “Ed” Gauter, 81, of Ladysmith, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community. He was born on Dec. 8, 1938.
Ed is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; his daughters; Kelly (Ben) Kowaleski and Kim (Dan) Bates; three grandchildren, Kasey Rose, Gavin Bates and Brooke Sieg and four great-grandchildren, Jovie, Graham, Brantley and Baylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his grandson, Brady Kowaleski.
There will be no services as Ed’s request was to be enrolled in the Body Donor Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.