Tracy Vetterkind age 79, was promoted to Heaven on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Chetek with his family by his side.
Tracy was born on Jan. 7, 1941, in Island Lake, to Walter and Helen (Wingert) Vetterkind.
He worked as a tool and die machinist and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Aviation was a special interest of his and he spent many hours “joy riding” in the sky.
He loved telling stories, playing with his dog, Whip, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Tracy is survived by his children, Shane (Matthew) of Lake Hallie, Shawn (Kelli) of Holcombe, Shelonda (Michael Moen) of Chetek and Shannon (Jaime) of Ashford,Conn.; his brothers, Gary Vetterkind of New Auburn, LaVerne “Fritz” (Nancy) Vetterkind of New Auburn and Jack Vetterkind of New Auburn; his sisters, Marjorie Keen of Springfield, Mae Frank of Bloomer, June (Darrell) Davis of Rockford, Darlene Pearson of Rockford and Corrine (Lyle) Worthington of New Auburn; six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helen; his son, Tracy Jr.; his sisters, Dona Nelson, Lorraine Bahr and Virginia Vetterkind and his brothers, Michael, Clifford “Kip” and Richard Vetterkind.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at St. Jude’s Church in New Auburn with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Please practice social distancing while at the church. Private family interment will be at the Island Lake Cemetery.
