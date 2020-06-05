Tracy Vetterkind age 79, was promoted to Heaven on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Chetek with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at St. Jude’s Church in New Auburn with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Please practice social distancing while at the church. Private family interment will be at the Island Lake Cemetery.