Gerald Verdegan

Gerald M. Verdegan, 73, of Cadott, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.
Jerry was born on Aug. 29, 1946, in Ladysmith. Jerry was the fourth child of Matt and Evelyn Verdegan. He married Kathy Petras in 1969. They are the parents of three sons.
Jerry was a carpenter for Market and Johnson for 35 years. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He loved being with family and friends, woodworking projects, and sports events.
Time in the great outdoors was important to him. Jerry was a kind, gentle person. He set an example for others to live by.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy; and his sons, John( friend, Heather Pettis), Brian(Celena) and Michael(Kristin). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dusty, Carter, Bryce, Karly, Carissa, Bridget, Rayna and Vanessa. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved every minute he had with them. He is further survived by his sisters, Pat (Tom) Janowitz, Marge (Pete) Klaver and Betty Verdegan and his brother, Mike (Carma) Verdegan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, John and Ruby Petras, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A mass of Christian burial and celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony. The time of the mass will be noon with visitation one hour prior.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
