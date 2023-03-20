Thomas O'Connor

Thomas (Tom) Walter O’Connor, of Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away at home on March 7, 2023. He was 75 years old.
Tom was born on March 4, 1948 in Ladysmith, the son of Walter F. O’Connor and Gertrude (Clark) O’Connor. He graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1966. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and served for three years. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1974 with a degree in industrial technology and worked in sales for several manufacturing companies in Wisconsin, Georgia and Illinois.
Tom enjoyed an idyllic northern Wisconsin childhood and youth exploring backroads in an old red Willys Jeep and waterskiing at the family cottage on Lac Courte Oreilles. He learned to fix cars with his friends on the weekends and, if not behind the wheel, he was behind the lens of his camera capturing memories. As he grew older he became an excellent and enthusiastic dancer and, at most parties, would be one of the first on the dance floor.
Throughout his life, he was a fan of great music, an avid mechanic, and a car and motorcycle enthusiast. Anyone visiting the house was likely to find him in the garage with a car engine revving, a motorcycle in the process of a rebuild, and a cold beer offered in greeting. Tom had an engineer's mind and never met a mechanical problem he could not solve. His love of car racing and warm weather led him south. After retirement, he moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2007. He spent his time with a close group of friends on long motorcycle rides and working on his 1965 Corvette.
Tom was a proud father and is survived by his two children, Colleen Geiselhart of Chicago, Ill., and Michael (Phokham) O’Connor of Rolling Meadows, Ill., and one grandchild, Caitlin O’Connor. Other survivors include his three siblings, James (Phyllis) O’Connor, Mary Olson and Ann (Fredrick) Girres, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gertrude O’Connor and brother-in- law, Douglas Olson.
He taught his children many lessons, including: patience to skip rocks, determination to waterski, joy in driving boats, precision to win Pinewood Derbys, focus to fix engines, good taste to make ice cream sundaes, an appreciation for good music, and, above all, finding the fun in life.
Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, March 25, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 109 Lake Ave. E., Ladysmith, Wis., with visitation at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to COLA (Courte Oreilles Lakes Association), P.O. Box 702, Hayward, WI 54843.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
