Kimberly Donald Raasch, 60, of Quinnesec, Mich., passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the home of his sister, Melody Beres, in Quinnesec, Mich.
He was born July 23, 1960, at home on the family farm, town of Grant, Rusk County, to Marian E. Raasch, née Weltzin, and delivered by his father, Robert E. Raasch. His middle name was in honor of grandfather, Donald Robert Burns.
Kim attended Ladysmith High School, University of Texas at Austin, and University of Wisconsin-Superior. Kim was proud of being in the U.S. Air Force ROTC.
Kim was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. He resided in Denver, Colo., and then San Francisco.
Kim worked as a technical support specialist, and then as a care giver for people with special needs.
Since 2017, Kim lived and worked in Quinnesec, Mich., with his sister, Melody Beres, who graciously provided hospice care so that Kim could pass away at home with his beloved dog, Shakira, at his side.
Kim is survived by his sister and dear friend, Melody Beres, of Quinnesec; dad, Robert J. Tomaszewski of Ladysmith; sister, Dawn (Gary) Adams of Ojibwa; brothers, Greg and Timothy of Ladysmith and Michael Tomaszewski of Conrath, Kelly of Toledo, Ohio, and Robert “Zip” of Puerto Vallarta, México; five nieces and three nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Raasch and Marian (Weltzin) Tomaszewski; and his brother, Larry Raasch.
A celebration of Kim’s life will be announced by the family in the near future.
