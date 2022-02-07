Shirley Cabak

Shirley Ann Cabak, 84, of Hawkins, went to join her family with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
She was born to Andrew and Anna (Dudas) Zahurones in Clayton on Sept. 21, 1937. She was a homemaker and spent her life helping others while farming for many years with her husband Andy in Hawkins.
She taught Catholic grade school classes at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins and was an awesome seamstress. She made many quilts over the years. Shirley worked for Artisans Screen Printing for 15 years. Shirley loved her family dearly and spent time with them on family outings and holidays.
She and Andrew John Cabak were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1956. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins. She had an awesome, huge and generous heart and she always had a huge smile. She knew her neighbors well and had many close friends.
Shirley Ann lived on the family farm in Clayton until the age of 5. Then her family moved to Ingram in 1943 and started a family farm there. Highway 8 was still a dirt road, and they came up in a Model T. She remembered the bumpy roads very well.
Shirley Ann enjoyed gardening, canning and making her famous pineapple upside down cake, which they always had at the Hawkins Harvest Festival for years.
Shirley Ann and Andy loved traveling. She attended Clayton, Ingram and Glen Flora schools. She was also a CNA for many years.
Survivors include her daughters, Marlene (Craig) McDonald of Menomonie and Ja’nice Sisko of Rice Lake; sons, Lawrence Cabak of Bruce, Ron (Kari) Cabak of Hawkins, Russ (Bobbi Jo) Cabak of Florida, Allan Cabak of Hawkins and Michael (Tiffany) Cabak of Florida. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Shirley and Andy greatly loved their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When they came over to the Cabak Homestead, Shirley would put on her much loved polka music. Shirley and Andy would dance up a storm at home and out on the town to their favorite polka bands.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg co-celebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
