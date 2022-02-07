Shirley Cabak

Shirley Ann Cabak, 84, of Hawkins, went to join her family with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg co-celebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.