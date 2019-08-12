Tyrus Westlund

Tyrus "Ty" David Westlund, 69, of Conrath, was called home Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Ty was born July 8, 1950, in Ladysmith,to the late Ben Westlund and the late Roberta (Spooner) Westlund. He spent most of his life in the Conrath/Sheldon area. Ty married Linda (Ludescher) Westlund on Jan. 11, 1975. They had two children together, David Westlund and Tonya Evjen. Later they divorced but remained close friends.
Ty enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. His grandkids meant the world to him. He loved babysitting them any chance he got. He would take them on long walks at a snail's pace, short bike rides, swimming and driving them around to visit people, again at a snail's pace. Nap time was one of his favorite times while babysitting because he loved cuddling with them in the
chair. His snore probably put the kids to sleep.
When Ty wasn't with family and friends he could be found fishing, hunting, looking for a good game of cards or just relaxing watching old westerns.
Ty was a very hard worker throughout his life. Many times, having two or three jobs at a time. He was always there when someone needed a hand or shoulder to cry on. He had a heart of gold.
Ty and his loud laugh will surely be missed by everyone whose life he touched with his kindness.
One thing Ty always said was "you shouldn't be sad when somebody dies, you should be happy for them because they are going home." This is a very happy time for Ty right now. For the rest of us, we have a new angel looking over us. He will forever be in our hearts and minds.
Ty is survived by his son, David Westlund of Sheldon; daughter, Tonya (Todd) Evjen of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Tyler Westlund of Sheldon, Braden, Kloe and Gavin Evjen of Ladysmith; ex-wife, Linda (Ludescher) Westlund of Sheldon; his brothers Scott Westlund of Manitowoc, Kirk (Donna) Westlund of Marshfield and Drew (Debbie) Westlund of Green Bay; brother-in-law, Merle
Ziegler of Stoughton and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Westlund; mother, Roberta (Spooner) Westlund; sister, Sharon Ziegler; sister-in-law, Judy Westlund; nephews, Matt Westlund and Todd Paulson.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmtih. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Ladysmith Congregational Church.
The burial will be held a later date with family.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes assisted with the arrangements.
