Valerie Kane

Valerie "Val" Margaret Theresa Blaisdell Kane, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 due to complications from a blood clot in her abdomen. She was born in Ladysmith on Aug. 23, 1946.
Val worked at the Pope & Talbot paper mill and Jeld-Wen for many years. She rarely missed a day of work. The week before her death, she was still cutting up logs with the chainsaw and stacking up woodpiles. No one worked harder.
Val lived in Rusk County her entire life and raised three strong, independent daughters, each believing she was the favorite. Even in her last moments, Val refused to disclose the truth.
Val would help anyone who asked her. She loved to laugh but she also had a temper. She didn't have crazy outbursts, but the bright red face and clenched jaw were a telltale sign to back away. She loved animals and gardening. She loved an adventure and tried kayaking, parasailing and ziplining.
Val was actively involved with the OLS and St. Anthony parishes.
She is survived by her life partner of 35 years, Rick Stocker; sister, Mary (Jim) Bates; brother, Herb (Liz) Blaisdell; daughters, Eva Kane, Becky (Bill) Makovsky and Chris Kane (Frank Rowe); grandchildren, Mitch Kuznar, Jacob (Amber) Kuznar, Casey Kuznar and Lilly Szalecki and great-grandchild, Carrie Kuznar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Edson Blaisdell; step-father, Wendell Clay; brother, Nick Clay and sister, Patsy Dietrich.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Rusk County Animal Shelter in her name. http://ruskanimals.com/
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
