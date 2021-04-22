Delia McLeod Apr 22, 2021 Apr 22, 2021 Updated Apr 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delia L. McLeod, 93, of rural New Auburn, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ladysmith News The Ladysmith News To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Rusk County Shopper Rusk County Shopper To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Northwoods Escape Northwoods Escape To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Graduation Section Graduation To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Christmas Section Christmas To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Did you go to your prom in high school? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJesse O'BrienHugh JennermanThure OsuldsenThomas DrakeSheldon shooting victim, suspect identifiedCourt filing says Sheldon man used pistol to kill sonDowntown street construction to begin this weekDerek SyplesDuane ClarkDelia McLeod Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOne dead near Sheldon, suspect in custody (1) Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Barron News-Shield Barron County Shopper Obituaries Dennis Eiffler, Jr. Updated 15 hrs ago Derek Syples Updated Apr 22, 2021 Delia McLeod Updated Apr 22, 2021 Jesse O'Brien Updated Apr 21, 2021 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
