Lee Wright

Lee Austin Wright, 49, of Pine Drive Bar and Grill, Holcombe, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 9, 2022, at home.
Lee was born on Nov. 9, 1972, the son of Robert and Mary (Eletson) Wright in Wisconsin Rapids, where he grew up, attended and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then attended and graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in soil science.
Lee married Amy Whittet on June 21, 1997. Following marriage, they lived in St. Paul, Minn., and enjoyed weekends at their cabin in Chetek. In 2002, Lee and Amy entered into their next stage of life, owning and operating Pine Drive Bar and Grill with their children.
Lee was an avid snowmobiler and was an active member of the Flambeau Area Trail Tenders, He was also a member of the Wisconsin Tavern League, Lake Holcombe Resort and Business Association and the founding member of the Holcombe Dart League. He enjoyed boating on Lake Holcombe, water and downhill skiing, camping, playing darts and singing karaoke with family and friends. He was a generous person who would do anything for anyone, had a infectious laugh and smile and could fix just about anything.
Lee is survived by his wife, Amy Wright; children, Kyra, Austin and Emma Wright; parents, Robert and Mary Wright; sister, Dawn (Dean) Prior and also by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jacques and Alphild (Bjornstad) Eletson and his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Helen (Becker) Wright.
A Celebration of Life for Lee will be held from noon-5 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Pine Drive Bar and Grill, 27339 250th St, Holcombe, WI 54745.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Lake Holcombe Resort and Business Association for the 4th of July Fireworks P.O. Box 264, Holcombe, WI. 54745
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell is assisting the family with the arrangements.
