Barry Wetterling

Barry Michael Wetterling was born on Sept. 9, 1959 in Milton, Fla. to Raymond and Sharon Wetterling. His love of the outdoors and mountains started as a young child. Barry always loved keeping busy with his hands and doing hard work, whether it was on a cranberry marsh, a farm, driving truck or working on computers.
He met the love of his life, Carol Smith, and they were married on Nov. 10, 1979. They lived in Wisconsin for the next several years, where they had five wonderful children. Fulfilling his dream of living in the mountains, the family moved out to Montana, where they resided for many years before they settled back in Wisconsin.
Barry passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 and was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Wetterling, and his father, Raymond Wetterling.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and children, Taynya (Daniel) Claire & Max Adewunmi, Michael & Bristol, Brandi, Mathew & Riley Buhl, Jaclyn (Justin) Kali, Grace & Sophia Whitten, Logan Wetterling. He is also survived by his mother, Sharon Wetterling; his brother, Douglas Wetterling and his sisters, Melanie (Fred) Collins, Candace (Mike) Darna, Renae Wetterling and Carrie Wetterling.
