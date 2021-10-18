Glenn Helmuth

Glenn Allan Helmuth, age 74, of Glen Flora, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church with Pastor Matthew Zacharias officiating. Burial will follow in the South Lawrence Cemetery. A meal will follow the burial at the Jump River Community Center. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church