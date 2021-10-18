Glenn Helmuth

Glenn Allan Helmuth, age 74, of Glen Flora, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Glenn was born on Aug. 20, 1947, to parents Samuel and Geneva (Klingelsmith) Helmuth in Ladysmith. He was married to Katie Bontrager on March 22, 1969, in Tuscola, Ill.
Glenn spent his childhood in Glen Flora, with the family moving to upstate New York after the passing of his father in April of 1960. He graduated from Arcade High School, Arcade, N.Y., in 1965. After high school, Glenn moved to Evanston, Ill., working at the Evanston Hospital. He met Katie in 1968, and after they were married they made their home in Arcola, Ill., where he worked for the OE Schrock Company as a carpenter. In 1977, the family moved to Glen Flora, bought a dairy farm and milked cows for many years. After retiring from farming, Glenn returned to work as a carpenter until his retirement, later working part time as home inspector for the state of Wisconsin low income housing grant program.
Glenn was a tried and true fan of the Chicago Cubs with many good memories of attending games at Wrigley Field. He was also a staunch supporter of all things Flambeau Falcons and could always be found in his “spot” at Flambeau basketball games. Above all was his love for his family, in particular his grandchildren. Many good times were had on holidays, playing card games at home, or out deer hunting.
Glenn was a member of the South Lawrence Mennonite Church. Glenn's faith was an essential part of his life and was evident in everything he did. Some of his most cherished memories were of his work with the church and as a missionary in Romania working with orphaned children.
Glenn will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years Katie; sons, Kevin (Luanne Zuck) of Stone Lake; Doug of Glen Flora; daughters Michelle Nelson (Gene) of Glen Flora; Malinda Amidon (Eric) of Glen Flora; brothers Wilbur of Madison; Harold (Mary Reisner) of Glen Flora; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Nelson of River Falls; Zach Nelson of Eau Claire; Samantha Nelson of Eau Claire; Ashley (Ian) Fawley of Tony; Jacob Helmuth of Richland Center; Gracie Amidon of Rochester, MN; Preston Amidon of Glen Flora; and many friends and extended family.
Glenn was preceded in death by parents Samuel and Geneva; brother, Arthur Helmuth of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters, Vivian Helmuth of New York, N.Y., Verda Hilty of Kidron, Ohio and Vesta Helmuth of Buffalo, N.Y.; and grandson, Samuel Helmuth of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church with Pastor Matthew Zacharias officiating. Burial will follow in the South Lawrence Cemetery. A meal will follow the burial at the Jump River Community Center.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church
