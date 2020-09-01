Kathleen "Kathy" Rogers, 61, of Sheldon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in her home after losing her battle with alcoholism.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Rainee Rogers, 24, of Eau Claire; her grandson, Soren; her sisters, Dianne Sullivan of Lindstrom, Minn., Sharon Sullivan of Wheeling, Ill., and Melody Fleming of Hayward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Rogers; her sister, Rebecca St. Germaine; her brothers, Michael Sullivan and Daniel Sullivan and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held for family in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers, donations for her grandson's education fund can be sent to her daughter, Rainee Rogers."
