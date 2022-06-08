M. Elmer Wisherd was laid to rest in the Bruce Cemetery on June 6, 2022. Wisherd, who had participated in D-Day exactly 78 years before, was given full military honors in a stirring ceremony.
On June 1, 2022, M. Elmer Wisherd of Tony passed away after a brief stay in a Rice Lake nursing home. He was 101 years and 6 months old. Elmer was born on December 1, 1920, in North Dakota to Frank and Edith Wisherd. The family moved by train to Bruce when Elmer was an infant with the family and their belongings in one rail car and their farm animals in another. Elmer helped on the family farm in Bruce, tending the fields with a team of mules until they were replaced by a tractor. He served as a troop-carrier crew chief during World War II and was involved in several major European battles besides D-Day.
After the war, Elmer married Floy Fillion – a marriage that lasted over 72 years. His love of flight took him to Arizona for schooling that resulted in a long career as the FBO at the Rusk County Airport in Tony. Hundreds of school kids took their first plane ride with Elmer, and he soloed hundreds of future pilots. On one special flight, Elmer flew from Grantsburg with two new pilots who had just successfully passed their tests – his wife Floy and son Scott.
Some of his various other jobs included school bus driver and school board member. He also phoned in the weather forecast to the local radio station so, if someone didn’t personally know Elmer, they knew his voice.
Elmer was a Boy Scout leader and coached Little League baseball. For many years, he pitched horseshoes competitively. For the last few years, he also enjoyed pitching his memoirs, Clear the Prop! (available at cablepublishing.com)
He was currently an active member of the Ladysmith VFW and was very proud to have served his country in WWII. Elmer’s love for our country’s flag deepened as the years passed. So, too, did his faith become deeper. He was an active member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith.
Elmer is survived by son Scott (Jeanette “Nan”) and daughter Debbie DeLong, great-granddaughter Kira Sky DeLong, sister Mary (Owen) Pilgrim, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Floy, son James (Susan), grandson Zachery DeLong, his parents, and his siblings Ivan (Evelyn), Robert (Ruby) , Raymond (Deloros), Leona (Clarence) Cornelissen, and Ruby (John) Petras.
He will be missed by many.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
