Kevin Ferron

Kevin J. Ferron, 59, of Roberts, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, following a massive heart attack. He was born on Oct. 1, 1962, in Ladysmith, to Richard and Joan (LaBelle) Ferron.
Kevin married Melody Larson-Ferron in Hudson. He was the pillar of his family and the true definition of what a husband, father, brother and son would be. The love he had for his family was evident by actions. He was the quiet support system and the man who could calm anyone and seem to take away their fears, but never seemed to need support in return. He was a contractor by trade, but also seemed to be everyone’s handyman, or at the very least a virtual dictionary for anyone who needed advice in so many topics. In all of his years of giving advice and sharing his handyman talents, he was never one to need or take credit. These attributes are how Kevin lived his life and help define the legacy he leaves behind.
He is survived by his wife, Melody Larson-Ferron; two daughters, Ashlyn (Bobby) Ferron of Amery and Kendra (Chris) Ferron of River Falls; five grandchildren, Mason, Liliana, Lucas, Jorja and Shenna; his mother, Joan Ferron of Ladysmith and five siblings, Dan Ferron, Rick (Margie) Ferron, Jacci (Chuck) Towne, Paul Ferron and Joe Ferron.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Richard Ferron and a brother, Russ Ferron.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
