Mary Jo Merget

Mary Jo “Joey” Merget (Vollendorf), of Hawkins, passed away at her home after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Mary Jo was born on April 23, 1956. She was born and raised in Hawkins and lived most of her life there. She was married to Terry for 14 years.
She loved spending time outdoors, especially at the family cabin on Conners Lake. She and Terry enjoyed going for convertible rides in their Ford Falcon, snowmobiling with friends and spending time with family. She had a tremendous love for animals and always had them by her side. Mary Jo and Terry loved to entertain on their porch as neighbors and friends frequently stopped by for a visit. She had a contagious spirit and laugh you could recognize a mile away.
Mary Jo was very active in the community, serving on the Hawkins Village Board, Hawk ATV Club and Sno-Hawks Snowmobiling Club. Through the county, she volunteered her skills preparing taxes for Rusk County residents. She loved decorating her home, inside and out, for the holidays and was a talented quilter and crafter.
She is survived by her husband Terry; brothers, Keith (Lana) Vollendorf of Fairfield Glade, Tenn. and Rick a/k/a Beatle (Pat) Vollendorf of Hawkins; sister, Lori (Bruce) Stelzer of Venice, Fla., Cali her cat; 10 special nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Barb Enloe, Robert (Mark) Enloe, Lori (Mark) Heinecke, Teri (Andy) Merget and Arthur (Kari) Merget; and numerous grandkids and great grandkids.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Lorraine Vollendorf; stepson, John Enloe; and her beloved pets, Emma, Baby, Tipsy, Tigger and Toto.
A service will be scheduled in the spring or summer, 2023.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
