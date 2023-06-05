Harry Johnson, Sr.

Harry D. Johnson, age 90, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away at home late Friday night, June 2, 2023.
Harry was born in Lodi on May 9, 1933, to Arthur and Amelia (Richards) Johnson. Harry grew up on a small farm south of Lodi and was involved in agriculture all his life. Harry also worked at the Waunakee Foundry, Badger Army Ammunition Plant and various landscaping companies before moving to a farm north of Bruce. After leaving the farm in Bruce, Harry lived in Weyerhaeuser where he spent the last 27 years of his life.
Harry loved to fish, garden and play Euchre.
Harry is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 61 years; his sons, Andrew (Ruth) of Bruce, Harry (Jeanie) of Cornell and Samuel (Julie) of Neillsville; his daughter, September Johnson, of Weyerhaeuser; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nora Schroeder, Ella Henn, Loraine Johnson and an infant sister and brothers, James and Donald.
There will be a celebration of life to be held later this summer with a date yet to be determined.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.