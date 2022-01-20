Tony J. Howard, 55, of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 14F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 8F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 1:23 am
Tony J. Howard, 55, of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.