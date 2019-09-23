Thomas Morgan

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.