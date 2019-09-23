Thomas Morgan

Thomas Martin Morgan, 81, of Kings Veterans Home, in King, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Tom previously resided in Marshfield and for many years along the mighty Flambeau in Tony."Sarge" served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army in Korea, Vietnam and numerous stateside assignments. His awards include the Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooters Badge and Recruiter Badge.
Tom was a delightful story teller and a close generous friend to all who knew him.
He attended Ladysmith High School where he earned the nickname, "Bullet" for his alleged speed on the gridiron.
Tom attended Mount Senario College and was particularly helpful in assisting new students adjust to college life.
Tom worked security positions at Jerome Turkey, Flambeau Mine and Turtle Lake Casino.
He was an avid and successful hunter and fisherman wherever he lived. His patience and steady approach to teaching the youngsters of the family the arts of the outdoors meant so much to everyone.
Tom is survived by his son, Anthony of Aroura, Colo.; and his brothers, Dick (Janice) of Medford, Bill (Marylee) of Ladysmith and Kerm (Carole) of Ladysmith; along with many nieces and nephews in the region, and he adored them all.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Kim, who was a wonderful cook introducing many to the Korean cuisine and his mother and dad, Betty and Buck Morgan. His brothers, Paul and John are among those ready to deal him in to the grand card game beyond.
He was interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Spooner on Friday, Sept. 20, with full military honors.
Sarge's wishes would be simple. Be kind to children.
