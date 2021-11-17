Ronald Mintey

Ronald “Ron” Mintey, 87, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ron was born July 12, 1934, in Cresco, Iowa, to Stuart and Barbara Mintey. He was married to Rosalyn Nauman at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Granger, Minn. Ron and his family moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1968 and he became plant manager for Mid-American Dairyman. He was transferred to Bruce in 1978 and remained as the plant manager until his retirement in 1999.
Ron was a huge Wisconsin Badger, Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. His favorite pastime was fishing, and this included many trips to Canada, the Mississippi River, or on Lake Flambeu.
Ron will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Rosalyn; two daughters, Rhonda (Marlo) of West Des Moines and Pam (Bret) of Urbandale; brothers-in-law, Dick Nauman and David Nauman (Roxanne); six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend “Evie” his favorite little scottie.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws, Clarence and Dorothy Nauman; and sister-in-law, Sarah Nauman.
Services will be planned at a later date.
