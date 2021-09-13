Darlene Russell

Darlene Joyce Russell, 75, of Conrath, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her son’s home in Fairchild under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Darlene was born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Chicago, to Samuel & Emily (Sillman) Brouwer.
She married Richard J. “Dick” Russell, Sr. on Dec. 9, 1973, in Dorchester, Mass. She loved crocheting and taking care of Dick and her great-grandson, Robert. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Dick, and their five children, Ernest (Annette) Russell of Fairchild, Richard (Tammy) Russell of Kennan, Joyce Grubbs (William) of Raynham, Mass., Sandra (Patrick) Raffery of Las Vegas, Nev. and Tracy Pettit of Bloomer; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren with two more on the way and two sisters; Danielle Kanning of Tennessee and Marie Gardner of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emily and John Dziengelski; her brothers, Pete Brouwer and John Dziengelski, Jr.; her sister, Jeanette Gustafson; her son, John Russell; her granddaughter, Victoria Trudeau and son-in-law, Robert Pettit.
A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will follow in the Conrath Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
