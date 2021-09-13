Darlene Russell

Darlene Joyce Russell, 75, of Conrath, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her son’s home in Fairchild under the care of St. Croix Hospice. A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will follow in the Conrath Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.