Breanne Schoenborn

Breanne Marie Schoenborn, 23, died suddenly on Dec. 30, 2020 because of an asthma attack, near her home in Longview, Wash.
Breanne was born in Ladysmith on April 25, 1997. Born with a love for the outdoors and animals, Breanne grew up hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and horseback riding. She studied dance for most of her childhood and always enjoyed performing for people. While attending Ladysmith School District, she enjoyed playing volleyball, and played the flute in band. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2015.
Breanne worked at Verizon after graduation where she had become a store manager at 18 years old. In 2016 she followed her dreams to live by the ocean, and drove to the west coast of southern California where she sold solar energy. It was there that she met her fiancé, Quentin Hakkinen. Breanne and Quentin loved to explore together and had many adventures visiting beaches, forests and mountains. In 2018, the couple moved to Quentin’s hometown in Longview, Wash. Breanne’s love for forests, water and mountains caused her to instantly fall in love with Washington state. She especially loved to spend time on Quentin’s family’s property on the Columbia River where the couple enjoyed playing with their dog, Buddy, on the beach.
She always kept dance in her life. In her adult years, Breanne enjoyed dancing with Hula Hoops and loved to teach dance to others. She was well known for posting videos of herself dancing in front of amazing mountain, forest and river backgrounds. Breanne lived her life with fearless intent to make this planet a better place to live by spreading her light and love to everyone she met. She lived every day to the fullest trying to make people smile. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Breanne is survived by her loving fiancé, Quentin Hakkinen of Longview, Wash.; her mother, Sarah Fetting and stepfather, Chuck Fetting of Ladysmith; her father, Brian Schoenborn and stepmother, Christine Moidl of Phillips; her brother, Hunter Schoenborn of Ladysmith; her stepsisters, Kylie Cwikla and Madisyn Makovsky of Phillips; her grandparents, Carl and Vanessa Hintz of Ladysmith, Kathi and Dan Hlasny of Phillips and Gordon Isham of Chippewa Falls; step-grandparents, Dave and Cleo Fetting of Bruce and Terry and Gayle Staroba of Phillips and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Schoenborn and her uncle, Donny Schoenborn.
A celebration of her beautiful life will be held this summer.
