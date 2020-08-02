Wesley Ward

Wesley A. "Wes" Ward, 53, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Wesley was born on March 27, 1967, in Ripon, to Garth and Ellen (Jean) Ward.
He lived in Markeson and E. Friesland, where he attended grade school. He attended junior high in Medford and then moved to Lublin, graduating from Gilman High School.
He worked on farms in the Sheldon area. He then moved to Holcombe, working for Burlingame Trucking in Cornell as a driver and mechanic. He last lived in Ladysmith where he worked for Rusk County Farm Supply delivering LP gas. He loved motorcycling.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Lynette; mother and step-father, Ellen (Gary) Hurlbutt; three children, Nathan (Amy), Tyler and Meagan (Isaac) Dahl; his granddaughters, Brynna and Paisley; two step-children, Jennifer and Julieann White; his brothers, Stephen (Shannon) and Gary (Kathy); his sister, Clara M. Ward; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Garth, on Dec. 14, 1993, and a grandson, Bradley.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor Michael Norton officiating.
Commented