Brent Carter

Brent Llewellyn Carter, 74, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by family, after a long journey with Parkinson’s and dementia.
Brent was born to Howard and Beulah (Hershey) Carter on Nov. 21, 1947, at Ladysmith. He was the fourth son of seven children.
On July 4, 1969, he married Esther Kauffman, the girl across the line fence. Together they raised a family of four sons and four daughters.
Brent was an avid fisherman, hunter, diary farmer and logger. The family fondly remembers many happy days fishing, hunting, fall picnics in the woods, and playing ballgames in the front yard. Relationships with family and neighbors were always important to Brent. Brent had a love for the Lord and for singing, and was a faithful member of the Shiloh Mennonite Church.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Beulah; his son, James; three brothers, Robert, Dick and Tom; two sisters, Alice Jane and Sarah and his grandson, Derek Stoltzfus.
He is survived by his wife, Esther; seven children, Tammy (Mark) Smith of Carpenter, Wyo., Howard (Lynette) Carter of Tony, Julie (Jesse) Stoltzfus of Glenwood City, Bradley (Gail) Carter of Dalton, Ohio, Craig (Jewel) Carter of Sheldon, Patricia (Joe) Dick of Canyon, British Columbia and Renae (Kevin) Shafer of Downing; 42 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his sister, Doris Jean Byers.
Brent will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The visitation and funeral will be held at Shiloh Mennonite Church, W7385 County Road I in Conrath. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.