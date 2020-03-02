Bryce Mallo

Bryce “Bud” Mallo, of Sheldon, was born on Jan. 5, 1937, and peacefully transitioned into eternal life on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Bud spent his last days on the family homestead surrounded by those who love him most and with his loving wife of 63 years, Marian (Meyer) Mallo, by his side.
Bud has been blessed this past year with two beautiful great-granddaughters, Avery Wadzinski and Cora Burch. The twinkle in Bud’s eye was most joyful while watching his grandchildren’s success with sports, school, and numerous other activities, and the smile on his face while holding his great-grandbabies was truly magical.
Bud was extremely proud of his grandchildren and talked about them non-stop.
Bud was a Marines veteran and decorated corporal officer in the 339 Platoon. During his time in the military, he served on the USS Mount McKinley as a code operator, and was also an observer of the first hydrogen bomb in the Bikini Islands. His family is incredibly proud of his military history.
Additionally, Bud was proud to drive truck for the construction of the Oroville Dam in northern California. At the time of its completion in the early 1960s, the Oroville Dam was the largest earth-filled dam in the world, and is still the tallest in the United States.
Bud and Marian moved to their family homestead to dairy farm and raise registered holsteins in the early 1970s. He had an incredible love for animals, from his beautiful holsteins to multiple dogs, goats, donkeys, and barn cats.
His faithful dog, Rosie, remained by his side throughout Bud’s final days.
Bud influenced his grandchildren a great deal by passing on his love of animals.
Bud is survived by his wife, Marian; his son, Alan (Tammy) Mallo of Gleason and his daughters, Sharlene “Chicker” Mallo Burch of Marshfield and Summer Mallo (Brad) Cody of Sheldon.
His five grandchildren include, Tucker (Jennifer) Burch, Renee Mallo (Adam) Wadzinski, Samantha Mallo (Tucker) Diedrich, Karleigh (Jake Olson-partner) Cody and Karter (MaKaylen Skabroud) Cody.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Craig Mallo; parents, Guy and Beatrice Mallo and his sister, Della (Mallo) Story.
Bud’s children, Alan, Chicker and Summer will host a celebration of his life at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in the Hannibal Presbyterian social hall. The community is invited to join the family in sharing stories and memories of Bud’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rusk County Animal Shelter.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
