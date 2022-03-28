LeRoy Hopkins

LeRoy Cyril Hopkins, 78, of Bruce, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
LeRoy was born to Roy and Edna Hopkins on April 19, 1943, in New Richmond. He married Susanne Evenson, in Burkhardt, on Aug. 6, 1966. In 1971, he and Susanne moved from St. Croix County to Bruce, where they farmed together 36 years until their retirement in 2007. LeRoy made many friends over the years and was always looking for someone to join him on a trip to town or to a farm show.
In his retirement, LeRoy bought himself a boat and a camper, making many trips to all the best lakes in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He loved researching fishing lakes, getting the latest gear, and bringing a few guys together to take a hunting or fishing trip. He made memories with his grandkids, hunting, fishing, reloading bullets, and teaching them all he knew. LeRoy loved to tell stories and share his experiences; his laughter and voice will be missed by us all.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Susanne; four children, Amy (Jerry) Geisler, Vicky (Josh) Hultman, Andy Hopkins and Mike (Jodi) Hopkins; his 10 grandchildren, Daniel (Grace) Geisler, Karla (Josh) Kopras, Claire, Casey, and Emily Geisler, Faith, Marissa, and Owen Hultman, Micaela and Rheanna Hopkins; one great-granddaughter, Lucy Kopras; three sisters, Dyan (Dave) Montbriand, Judy (Jim) Winzer, and Sandra (Bob) Campbell; sisters-in-law Lois Weber and Marlys Orf; brothers-in-law Dale (Carol) Evenson, and Vern Evenson; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna; his father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Myra Evenson; his brothers-in-law, Lawrence Weber and Vernon Orf; his sister-in-law, Jean Evenson and his nephew Rodney Evenson.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 2, at Grace Bible Church in Bruce. The service will begin at noon after the visitation. A private family burial will take place in the Apollonia Cemetery at a later time.
His family extends a special thank you to Lakeview Medical Hospice for their kind and compassionate service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
