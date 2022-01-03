Bernard Mikkelsen

Bernard Gene Mikkelsen, age 55, of Glen Flora, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith from a long fought battle with cancer over the past 6-1/2 years.
Bernard was the youngest son of the late Edwin and Irene (Galetka) of Glen Flora. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Ladysmith on May 25, 1966. He was raised on the family farm which managed to work and survive over the past 80 years (4 generations). Bernard is a 1984 graduate from the former Flambeau High School in Tony.
Bernard is survived by his sister, Diane and older brother, Lucas, both of Glen Flora. He is also survived by his aunts,Evelyn Galetka and Dorothy Duesing of Ladysmith; his uncle, Larry (Sherry) Galetka of Menomonie and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony, with Deacon Craig Voldberg presiding. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to time of service. Burial will be in the Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
