Bernard Mikkelsen

Bernard Gene Mikkelsen, age 55, of Glen Flora, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith from a long fought battle with cancer over the past 6-1/2 years. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony, with Deacon Craig Voldberg presiding. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to time of service. Burial will be in the Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.