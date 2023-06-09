Julee Huck (Jenkins), 68, of Ladysmith, passed away on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, surrounded by tons of family. She was born on March 3, 1955, and the only child of Betty and Harold (Otis) Jenkins.
Julee, an amazing wife, wonderful mom, and diligent grandmother, is survived by her husband, Michael; kids, Scott, Tracy, and Brandon; and so many grandkids and great-grandkids, and Gracee, her pup.
Julee A. Huck was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. She joined out of high school, following in the steps of her dad, CMSgt. Harold Jenkins. After enlisting, Julee moved from base to base. She made homes and a career in Florida, North Dakota, England (UK), Colorado and finally Wisconsin.
Julee had to divide her time between so many full-time responsibilities. She was a dedicated mom, full-time career woman and a wife. Julee could slip into time dimensions because there is no way she should have been able to get everything done with three full-time jobs, but she did. After 20 years, she finally retired from one of those responsibilities only to take up another.
After fully settling down in Wisconsin, Julee started more than one business. She was one of the proprietors of Whispering Pines Resort in Chetek. She also owned and ran a Curves for Women in the same town. Eventually, Julee decided it was time to actually retire, and just managed her home instead.
As with any person, Julee had many trials and tribulations. However, on Dec. 7, 2019, she entered into her favorite marriage to Michael Huck. With the intertwining of their two lives, they purchased a house and moved to Ladysmith. Julee would live out the remainder of her life working in her garden, watching the animals in the backyard and spending loving days with her husband.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 109 Park Ave East, Ladysmith.
