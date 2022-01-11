Louis Tomczak

Louis “Louie” Tomczak, 87, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with his son and daughter by his side. A visitation and prayer service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m.-noon at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Interment will follow at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Burdy’s in Weyerhaeuser after interment.