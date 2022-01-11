Louis Tomczak

Louis “Louie” Tomczak, 87, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with his son and daughter by his side.
Louis John Tomczak was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in the Township of Strickland near Weyerhaeuser, to Peter and Julia (Ryniec) Tomczak. He attended Woodland School and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School. He worked at a dairy farm in Bruce and was an assistant for an auto mechanic in Weyerhaeuser before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in September of 1952. Louie was a Korean War Veteran stationed in the Pacific on the destroyer ship USS Radford. He was in the Navy for three years and the Naval Reserve for five years.
On Dec. 22, 1953, he married Beverly Nugent in Gardnerville, Nev. They were married for 10 years and resided in Pomona, California. After his time in the Navy, he was employed by the Andrew California Corporation making satellite cable and was a bartender for a polka lounge.
On March 25, 1967, Louie married Karen Hannan in St. Paul, MN. He was employed by Jari Lawn Mower before working for the City of Minneapolis as a blacksmith for 30 years. In addition to his job with the city of Minneapolis, he worked a second job with Model Engineering of Anoka, MN as a metal cutter for 13 years. He also was a cement finisher for an independent contractor in the Twin Cities area. Louie and Karen lived in Minnesota until moving to the Village of Weyerhaeuser in 1973. In October 1979, they relocated to a home they built two miles west of Weyerhaeuser, where he would reside until his death. While the rest of the family lived in Weyerhaeuser, Louie worked in the Twin Cities during the week and traveled home on weekends until his “retirement” in January 1996.
Never one to sit still, he found work after retirement, first with Jerome Foods in Barron and then for Barney’s Meats in Weyerhaeuser, transporting the meat from the farm to the butcher shop to be processed. He worked this job until his full retirement in November 2019, having maintained employment on a full-time or temporary basis for 70 years of his life.
In his younger days, Louie was a scratch bowler and he and his team won the California State Bowling Championship in 1960. After moving to the Midwest, Louie continued to bowl in leagues and loved to snowmobile. He was the first president of the Weyerhaeuser Snowmobile Club. In his later years, he loved to be outdoors, enjoying activities such as fishing, hunting, making wood, and gardening. Louie loved planting cucumbers for pickling and eating and freely gave away his surplus to appreciative people. He also loved polka music and attended many dances. He was a lifetime member of the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post #5780.
Louie is survived by his two daughters, Shari (Jason) Prorok of Weyerhaeuser and Kristi of Perth, Australia; his two sons, Jeffrey of Annapolis, Md., and Christopher; his five grandchildren, Matthew Kastner, Tiffani and Colton Ashley, and Paul and Lacie Prorok; his three great-grandchildren, Alaric Kastner, Jaxon Bunker, and Reagan Shimko; his brother Ted of Chisago City, Minn.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Peter in August 1980, his mother Julia in November 2009, his wife Karen in May 2018, and his brother Raymond in March 2020.
A visitation and prayer service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m.-noon at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Interment will follow at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Burdy’s in Weyerhaeuser after interment.
