Andrew Bentley

Andrew Charles Bentley, 49, formerly of Sheldon, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Andy was born on Dec. 26, 1970, the son of Robert and Marguerite Bentley of Conrath.
He enjoyed his hunting and fishing.
He also enjoyed helping people, making people smile and telling jokes.
Andy is survived by his wife, Vickie Bentley of Sheldon; his son, Robert and his daughter Shelia Bentley of Ladysmith. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Casie Wikaryasz of Bruce; his stepson, Vance Williams and his brothers and sisters, Dorothy Pariza of California, David (Mary) Bentley of Rice Lake, Steve (Ruthie) Knutsen of Chicago, Ill., Daniel (Barbara) Bentley of Ladysmith, Paul (Ruth) Bentley of Ladysmith, James (Linda) Bentley of Conrath, Ben Bentley of Georgia, Sam (Jenny) of Medford, Sam (Jenny) of Medford, Steve Bentley of Menomonie, Thomas Bentley of Ladysmith, Eva Bentley of Rhinelander, Jennetta (Al) Timblin of Beloit and Mark Bentley of Ladysmith and David (Becky) of Hawkins. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Marguerite and his nephew, Thomas L. Bentley.
There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented