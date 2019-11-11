Fern Carmen (Martindale) Kinnee, 77, of Bruce, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire following a brief illness.
Fern was born in Bruce to Robert and Carmen Martindale on July 29, 1942. She grew up on the family farm, attending Bruce Schools and then the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, Minn. She married Dale Kinnee on Nov. 24, 1962 in Minneapolis.
She lived many years in Princeton, Minn., where she worked for Westling Manufacturing before retiring and returning to Bruce.
Fern is survived by her son, Scott Kinnee of Princeton, Minn.; her sister, Joyce Cwojdzinski of Weyerhaeuser; her brothers, Howard Martindale of Corpus Christi, Texas and Kevin Martindale of Conroe, Texas; her daughter, Molly Messer and granddaughter, Belle Messer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carmen and her husband, Dale.
Interment of her ashes will be at Apollonia Cemetery in 2020.
The family of Fern Kinnee wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Sacred Heart Hospital for her care.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.