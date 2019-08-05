Jori Meyer

Jori Lynn Meyer, 51, of Eau Claire, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, in Eau Claire.
Jori was born Dec. 22, 1967, in Kenosha, to Dale and Patricia (Hamlet) Hietala. She married Chris Meyer on Oct. 2, 1999 in Ladysmith.
Survivors include her husband, Chris; son, Dakota Walters of Eau Claire; her brothers, Brad (Julie) Hietala of Eau Claire and Kevin (Staci) Hietala of Rice Lake and her mother, Patricia (Richard) Veness of Ladysmith.
A visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
