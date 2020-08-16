Larry Nelson

Larry D. Nelson, 70, of Altoona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, with his family at his side.
Larry was born in Ladysmith to Lem and Vivian Nelson on July 5, 1950. Larry was one of 11 children. He grew up in Ladysmith and graduated from Ladysmith High School. On Oct. 17, 1969, he married Judy Neisinger. Together they had three children, Jeff, Desi, and Shari. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
He managed a courier and armored truck company for 20 years. He then worked as a night supervisor in retail until his retirement in 2014.
Larry enjoyed remodeling houses, deer hunting, NASCAR (Big Dale Earnhardt fan), Brewers, Raiders and most importantly time spent with family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, generosity, laughter and big smile.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judy Nelson; his son, Jeff (Angie) Nelson, Eau Claire; daughter, Shari Nelson, Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Hailey, Leah and Miah; sisters, Elaine (Glenn) Galetka, Marilyn (Bob) Kudingo, Betty (Jim) Parker, Debbie (Kevin) Sillman, Julie (Howard) Schreiber; brothers, Terry (Judy) Nelson, Tom Nelson, Scott (Peggy) Nelson; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lem and Vivian; daughter, Desi and his brothers, David and Mike.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.
Larry’s service will be live streamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook Page.
Per Wisconsin State Law, facemasks are required in the facility.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Family and friends are encouraged to offer condolences and memories online at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
