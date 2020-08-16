Larry Nelson

Larry D. Nelson, 70, of Altoona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, with his family at his side. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.