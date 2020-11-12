Robert Ollinger

Robert “Bob” Michael Ollinger has graduated and went to Heaven on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 72.
Bob was born to Robert and Mary Ollinger on Sept. 27, 1948, in Milwaukee. He married the love of his life, Paula Jean Callaway, on Aug. 7, 1976.
During their lifetime, Bob and Paula provided foster care for more than 50 people. Bob was an outspoken advocate for handicapped and at-risk individuals. He served the community as role model, coach, assistant scout leader and Salvation Army representative. Words do not begin to describe the impact he has had on his community during his life.
He was an avid bowler most of his life, starting when he was a child in Milwaukee. He was often in the local news with high scores and even had three perfect games in his lifetime.
He loved spending his time on a lake fishing. While he rarely ate fish, he loved the thrill of the catch and even caught a prize-winning musky. He was never short of a fishing buddy and always took friends, relatives and grandkids. To him, fishing was more about the people than it was about the fish.
Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Paula Jean, and their children, Steven (Kristie) Ollinger of Elkhorn, Michael (Jeannie) Ollinger of Ladysmith, Peter (Becky) Ollinger of Ladysmith, Lawrence (Michelle) Ollinger of Barron and Kristen Ollinger of Ladysmith. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis Ollinger, Richard “Dick” Ollinger and William “Bill” (Kelly) Ollinger and his sister, Kathy (Cliff) Taylor. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Daniel (Laura), Kaitlyn, Christian, Megan (Trent), Rylee, Leah, Addison, Carmyn, Carinn, Spencer, William and Paityn and a granddaughter due to be born in December.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob will be missed by family and friends. Due to COVID concerns, there will be a private service for family.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
