Mary Ann Schalinske (nee Kiefer) of Ladysmith, aged 92 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her residence at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Mary Ann was born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Lomira to Peter and Clara Kiefer (nee Schmidbauer). She was married to Jerome A. Schalinske on Sept. 2, 1949, in Lomira. They were married for 47 years until Jerry’s death in 1996.
Mary Ann graduated as valedictorian from Lomira High School. She crocheted for many years and was an avid card player, especially the game of Sheepshead. She enjoyed participating in as many social activities as she could and loved spending time visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Ann had an excellent memory and would share endless stories about the past with her family. She loved to sing songs with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by three children, Jean (Majid) Ghadiri of Chicago, Steven (Connie) Schalinske and Kathryn Flohr, all of Ladysmith; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Cobbs, Katie (Breyen) Canfield, Jacquie (Mitch) Ptacek, Sara (Drew) Ghadiri, Mona Ghadiri, Misha (Karen) Ghadiri, Seth Schalinske and Connor Schalinske; 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; two sons, James and Greg; son-in-law, David Flohr; three brothers and two sisters.
Services for Mary Ann will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 29, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
