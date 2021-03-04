Rose Lawrence

Rose I. Lawrence, 95, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Ladysmith Living Center.
Rose was born on Sept. 14, 1925, in Ladysmith to Edward and Cora Kroll. She married Marion R. Lawrence on Feb. 24, 1945, at Church of Christ in Ladysmith. He preceded her in death.
Rose loved to visit over coffee. She always made big holiday meals. She enjoyed her flower garden. She worked very hard on the farm for many years and then worked at Jennie-O until she was no longer able to.
Rose was a very sweet lady and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her sons, William Roger (Barbara, deceased) Lawrence of Ladysmith and David Allen (Tammy, deceased) Lawrence of Ladysmith; her daughter, Elaine J. (Bill, deceased) Riel of Ladysmith; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion; her sisters, Sophie Pierce and Nelly Shipshock and her brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Johnny and Edward Kroll.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 8, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with Russ Kinney officiating. A celebration of life meal will be held immediately following the burial at the Ingram Hall.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.