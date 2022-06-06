Kathryn Mabie

Kathryn Mary Mabie, 103, of Ladysmith, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, where she has been a resident for over eight years.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1918, in Rockvale, Colo., to Anna and John Plaza. She was the eighth child to what would be a family of 11 children.
The family moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 1920 and settled on a farm in South Fork, in Rusk County.
This is where she met and married Kenneth Willis in 1938. Kenneth passed away in 1969. Kathryn met and married Roy Mabie in January of 1978. Roy passed away in May of 2011.
She is survived by two daughters. Karen Willis Mandell of Littleton, Colo., and Marcia Willis Martinson (Bill) of Hawkins. Also Gary (Linda) Mabie of Kennan, Lon (Beth) Mabie of Milwaukee and Peggy Quinn Mabie of Hawkins and Ken Mabie of Glen Flora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joyce Willis Karpuleon; son-in- law, Fay Karpuleon; grandson, Kenneth Karpuleon, and son-in-law, Wayne Mabie.
There are many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented