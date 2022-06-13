Linda Wilson

Linda Kay Wilson (Balts), 60, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of congestive heart failure. She passed peacefully in her sleep. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 16, at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, 511 N. Main St., Cadott. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.