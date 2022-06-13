Linda Wilson

Linda Kay Wilson (Balts), 60, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of congestive heart failure. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was born Jan. 14, 1962 to Don and Pearl Balts.
Linda was loved by so many and will be missed by all. She was a lover of animals and nature. She was a caregiver. She was the best mom, and she was the best of people.
Linda's legacy is continued by her daughter, Shawna (Keith) and son, Nick (Jasmine) from her 19 year marriage to David Wilson. Damion, Abby, Mary, Jordan, Ethan, Dylan, Joe and Odiccye were her grandkids and her life. She is also survived by her mom, Pearl (Jim) and siblings, Larry (Tammy), Randy, Jean Evans (Dave), Wayne, Jerry, Pat Love (Doug), Kyle (Lana) and survived in love by Dick Kloss.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don and sister, Bonnie Lou Balts.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 16, at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, 511 N. Main St., Cadott. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
