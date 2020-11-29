Gustav Ernst, Sr., 101, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Lake Manor.
Gustav was born on Oct. 5, 1919, in Chicago, Ill., to Gustav H. and Etay Ernst. He resided in Chicago for 60 years, Florida for 20 years and Ladysmith for 20 years. He came to Rusk county in 1978, then left, and returned in 2013.
He married Joyce M. Avery in Hartford, Conn., on June 24, 1942, and she preceded him in death.
Gustav was a member of American Legion Post 64 in Ladysmith and a member of Local 546 Amalgamated Clerk and Butchers.
Survivors include two sons, Gustav, Jr. (Maureen) Ernst and Ray M.A. (Mona) Ernst; daughter, R. Elizabeth Hanson; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Gustav was cremated and will be interred at the Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
