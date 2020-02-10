Warren Hanak

Warren A. Hanak, 82, of Glen Flora, and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away to eternal life at Marshfield Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon-2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. Pastor Bob Kamps will officiate. Later in spring, a Celebration of Life will be held in Glen Flora with a date and time to be announced.