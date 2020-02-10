Warren Hanak

Warren A. Hanak, 82, of Glen Flora, and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away to eternal life at Marshfield Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Warren was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Anton and Dorothy (Cissell) Hanak. He married JoAnn T. Parker on Jan. 26, 1974, in Elkhorn; she preceded him in death in 2006.
Surviving are his step-children, Linda (Gene) Synder, Michael Parker, Wayne (Terri) Parker, Mark (Tonya) Parker, Tim Parker and Scott (Kathi) Parker; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Anton Hanak, Jr., Ruth Hilmer, Peg (Russ) Kowlaski, Terry (Carol) McAdam and Carol McAdam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and stepson, Douglas Parker.
A visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon-2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. Pastor Bob Kamps will officiate. Later in spring, a Celebration of Life will be held in Glen Flora with a date and time to be announced.
Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is serving the family. For online guest book, visit www.slfhlg.net.
