Jim Svoma, of Bruce and Apollonia, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, just four days before his 86th birthday.

Jim was born in Cadott on April 9, 1935, to Jim Svoma, Sr., and Ann (Dupee) Svoma. At a very young age, his family moved to Bruce. He graduated in 1954 from Bruce schools, where he participated in all sports.

After graduation, he got a job on the ore boats on the Great Lakes.

In 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany.

On Jan. 4, 1964, he and Colleen Anderson were married. They built their home in Apollonia. From this union came four fantastic children, Margaret (Greg) Olesiak, Jeanne (Brad) Weisser, Janet (Charlie) Storing and John (Jodi) Svoma.

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He truly enjoyed traveling.

Jim is survived by his wife, children and twin sisters including Marlene (Dennis) Heinzen of Rosemount, Minn. and Arlene Morton of Blain, Minn.; brother-in-law, Gary (Judy) Anderson of Bruce and four nieces and nephews. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Michaela (Tyler) Anderson, Britney Olesiak, Mitchell Weisser, Jared Weisser, Jonathan (Morgan) Storing and Jenna Storing. He is further survived by four little great-granddaughters, Madalynn, Sophie, Payton and Olivia and one great-grandson, Tate, to be born in July.